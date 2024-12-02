A Nigerian man has shared expressed his confusion over the fuel price difference between Port Harcourt and Dangote refineries

In a video, he mentioned the prices of each refinery and wondered why Dangote's price of fuel was significantly lower

While sharing his pain about the prices, he also advised Port Harcourt refinery to close down if their aim is not to reduce the price of fuel

A Nigerian man's video expressing frustration over the significant price difference between fuel sold at the Port Harcourt refinery and the Dangote refinery has gone viral.

In the video, he questioned why the indigenous Port Harcourt refinery would sell fuel at a higher price, while Dangote refinery sold it for N970 per litre.

Man laments over PH refinery's fuel price

The man, who shared his concerns on TikTok via @cc_ehijames_official, pointed out the irony of Nigeria's refinery selling fuel at a higher price than a privately-owned refinery.

His rant ended with a call to action, advising the Port Harcourt refinery to reconsider its pricing strategy or risk being shut down.

In his words:

"Why is Portharcourt Refinery Selling fuel at N1,045 per litre while Dangote is selling for N970 per litre. Nigeria own refinery sells fuel higher than Dangote refinery, but why? According to them, them go dey load 200 trucks everyday from the refinery but the question is that their fuel is higher than Dangote.

"What could be the reason? Because this one is even indigenous refinery e be. That means the problem of Nigeria is not Dangote. If they are going to be selling this fuel higher then what is the essence of opening this refinery? If their opening will not reduce fuel price then they should better close down."

Reactions as man compares PH and Dangote refinery

The TikTok video sparked reactions in the comments section.

@CUTIE said:

"U still dey play. APC na cruise. Who tell u say PH Refinery dey work? Dey play."

@Francisco okenwa said:

"Nothing like ph refinery work."

@Tonero ogar commented:

"Na kajo gorvernace."

@user2848691311011 said:

"Stop rubshe is not working."

@khaptain2 said:

"Wholesaler Dangote producer."

@2PHR3 said:

"Pls can somebody tell dangote to open is own fuel station and allow us come buy from him directly pls, we need him to start work on his own fuel station."

@ellenakpti2 added:

"Now nah unah dey know say fuel subsidy. I have neva been remove d news has been spreading before nah. This govt ehhh nah confirm cruise."

Watch the video below:

Marketers oppose Port Harcourt Refinery petrol price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Port Harcourt Refinery confirmed scaling down operations due to technical hitches at the facility.

The refinery stated that it did not completely halt operations but marketers have rejected the petrol price from the refinery.

