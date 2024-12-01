The former managing director of NNPCL Retail said ex-depot prices will fall as a result of the deregulation of the country's oil and gas industry

As a result, it stated that Port Harcourt and Dangote Refineries Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) below the current N1030 and N970 per litre

He underlined that once the domestic refineries are put into operation, Nigeria's PMS prices will fall precipitously

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Prof. Billy Okoye, the former managing director of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited Retail has said that the deregulation of Nigeria's oil and gas sector will drive ex-depot prices for the recently revived Port Harcourt and Dangote Refineries Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) below the current N1030 and N970 per litre.

Ex NNPC boss said Daangote refinry and PH refinery will be beneficial to Nigeria. Photo Credit: NNPC

Source: Getty Images

In an interview with the Daily Post Okoye made this statement during a gathering hosted by PETROAN, the Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association.

He claims that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's May 2023 statement regarding the elimination of petrol subsidies laid the stage for the complete deregulation of the oil sector.

The former NNPC boss clarified that the full execution of deregulation, in which prices were set by market forces, had been signaled by the opening of the Dangote and Port Harcourt refineries.

He emphasized that Nigeria's PMS prices would plummet if the domestic refinery is put into operation.

Okoye stated that NNPCL and Dangote Refinery are not engaged in a price war.

He added that both refineries' activities were beneficial to Nigerians because the prices of petroleum goods will soon plummet.

“So it’s a good thing for Nigeria. And I tell you that within the shortest possible time, the price of petroleum products will crash. This is exactly what happened with the SIM card.

“Before, SIM cards were N5,000, N30,000. Today, with the competition, SIM cards are almost free now.

“So with this competition in this industry, Dangote Refinery coming up, modular refineries will also start producing PMS, and with all the NNPC refineries coming on board now, you find out that the price is going to crash and Nigerians will start to enjoy,” he told DAILY POST.

Meanwhile, Nigerians currently buy PMS between N1060 and N1,115 across filling stations in Nigeria.

Stakeholders speak on PH refinery petrol price

Legit.ng reported that the Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria(PETROAN) have dismissed recent reports claiming that the Port Harcourt Refinery is already selling petrol to marketers for a price above N1,000 per litre.

In a statement, Billy Gillis-Harry, the National President of PETROAN, noted that NNPCL has not yet released petrol from the refinery for marketers to buy.

The clarification comes amid heightened public interest in fuel prices following the resumption of activities at the PH refinery.

Source: Legit.ng