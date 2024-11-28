A beautiful Nigerian lady has shared her excitement with netizens after her husband completed his house

In a video, she showed off the construction of the house from the starting phase until it was completed

Social media users who came across her video stormed the comments section to congratulate the family

A Nigerian lady's heartfelt expression of gratitude has warmed the hearts of many social media users.

She took to the internet to share her family's latest achievement, the completion of their dream home.

Lady shows off family's new house

The lady, known on TikTok as @symply_ola, posted an intriguing video showing the transformation of the building site from its early stages to the finished result.

In her caption, she emphasised her deep-seated appreciation for the blessings of God in her life.

"Alhamdulillah it can only be God," she said.

Reactions as lady flaunts family's house

The TikTok video was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from netizens.

@simple_sean002 said:

"He build house now, you turn his queen."

@mercylamont__illustrator said:

"TikTok asking if I like it we own no house so why won’t I like it? Cause I want for my family. Also."

@Stacie said:

"Congratulations I pray make he marry more than 1 wife."

@Beautybylinda said:

"This will be my testimony soon. Congratulations."

@adetutuharduke said:

"Congratulations, I pray they congratulate me soon by Gods grace."

@𝓐𝓭𝓮𝓭𝓪𝓶𝓸𝓵𝓪 said:

"Congratulations boo. I don’t know where I will start from God, but please let people congratulate me and my man soon."

@pricelessgiftevent said:

"Congratulations my own incoming couples."

@slimdiamond6 said:

"Next year no go pass me and my man by e no go pass my brothers by."

@olori EJIR said:

"Congratulations my husband and I is next to celebrate inshaallah."

@Keanu Reeves added:

"This will be my testimony soon insha Allah bikudiratu llahi."

