A funny video of a clingy dog sitting beside its owner on her wedding day has left social media users in stitches

In the video, the beautiful bride was seen in her wedding gown holding a flower with her dog refusing to leave her side

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share funny remarks

A hilarious video has surfaced online showing a devoted dog refusing to leave its owner's side on her wedding day.

The clip, which amused social media users, captured the beautiful bride posing for photos in her stunning wedding gown, with her loyal canine companion sitting quietly by her side.

Dog stays beside bride on wedding day

A TikTok user @cillas_beauty shared the video with a caption that perfectly captured the essence of the scene.

The dog's loyalty and affection for its owner were evident as it sat quietly beside the bride, seemingly oblivious to anything else that was happening.

"POV: You are a bride but also a mum to a clingy dog. This dog was all over her," the video's caption read.

Reactions as loyal dog stays with bride

The video sparked funny reactions from TikTok users who flooded the comments section with humorous remarks and words of admiration for the devoted dog.

Many viewers were charmed by the dog's loyalty and the special bond it shared with its owner.

@Smart said:

"Carry camera go up nah I won see something."

@TikTokbybhiee said:

"Na me be the husband that dog no go follow come because e no go let me enjoy my new wife."

@Tomxy_Bills said:

"Camera man rise the camera up small make we kukuma see everything."

@Crowned_diana said:

"Lol I honestly love people who genuinely care about dogs. Bless your heart. May you never lack."

@Chidera♡ said:

"Me and my cat once I get married cause Hugo no dey give me breathing space."

@pamellachioma said:

"Am not seeing de dog dressed up why madam, shebi nah all una wan go wedding reception."

@Juliet Juliet said:

"For the dog mind if I leave this aunty she go follow her husband go house make I dey follow am."

@Mari added:

"That’s Dexter right there. He will follow me to that altar sef."

Dog stays loyal to mentally challenged owner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who is said to be mentally unstable was seen walking with his dog on the streets.

The man was in front while his dog followed closely, running after him as if they were hunting for something.

