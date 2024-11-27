Man Laments Bittery After Mother of Boy He Sponsored Tells Him Hot To Share UNILORIN Admission News
- A Nigerian man said there is a boy he is sponsoring in school and that he paid for his WAEC registration fees
- The boy passed his WAEC and also got admitted into the University of Ilorin to study civil engineering
- He said the boy's mother decided to keep the admission of here son a secret and insisted the boy should not tell him
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.