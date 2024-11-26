A lady shared the story of how her aunt took care of her when everyone didn't show her much love

A lady shared an incredible love story which is trending online that made many people emotional.

The lady said the circumstances of her birth resulted in a lot of people not liking her that much.

The lady said her aunt took very good care of her. Photo credit: TikTok/Cubby.

In her post on TikTok, Cubby mentioned that she was born out of wedlock.

She said her mother used to call her sweet names, but that didn't surpass the love that her aunt had shown her.

According to Cubby, her aunt took her as one of her children and has taken up the burden of caring for her.

Cubby said:

"Love isn't when my mum called me her sweet names. Love was when my aunt took me in when everyone else said no because I was a child born out of wedlock and my grandma whom I was staying with had died. Love was when she my aunt fought for me real fist fight just becaause a woman was embarrassing me. Love was when my aunt enrolled me in the top school in our area. Love was when my aunt didn't miss any of my graduation and cultural events and will always cook and bring gifts. Love was when my aunt gave me the last food in the house because we couldn't get food, and she slept hungry."

Reactions as lady praises her aunt who raised her

@Betty butter said:

"She’s not your Aunt.. That’s your Mom."

@Valerie said:

"She is your mum now. Bless her heart."

