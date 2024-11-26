A lady who just graduated from school is trending on Tiktok after she posted photos of her graduation

The lady looks so beautiful despite being disabled in her right eye, which attracted the attention of netizens

Many people who saw her photos took to the comment section of the post to congratulate her for achieving the feat

A beautiful lady shared a throwback photo to celebrate after she successfully graduated from school.

In her post which she made on TikTok, the lady also included a new photo which she took in 2024.

The lady shared her graduation photos and they went viral. Photo credit: TikTok/@cutechioma_.

The two photos posted by Cute Chioma have attracted as many as 7000 comments from TikTok users.

One of the photos was taken when she was entering school, while the second was taken on her graduation.

Many people who saw the photo noticed that Chioma had a physical disability in one of her eyes.

However, her disability did not in any way reduce her beauty. Many people who saw the photos took to the comment section to praise and congratulate her on graduating from school.

See some reactions to Chioma's post below:

@Man Like Zion said:

"No body is talking how beautiful she is."

@mrspaghetti1 said:

"You came…you saw ….you conquered."

@esther said:

"Sorry please did you attend new era college?"

@Qwerty said:

"Congratulations. Off topic, you are so beautiful. Ignore all the negative comments okay. None of it defines you. I love you, keep shining in God's love and glory."

@pretty loner said:

"Congratulations. You look beautiful and God created you in his own image so don’t let what people say get to you dear."

@MORNINGSTAR said:

"Woah you're beautiful. Secondly congratulations. It's not easy. And did I mention you're amazingly beautiful. Fine girls dey this life sha."

