A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking video showing the condition of yams she purchased to enjoy at home

The video showed the lady opening the yams with a knife only to notice that they were all spoilt inside

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady's sad discovery about the condition of yams she purchased has stirred emotions online.

The lady had bought the yams expecting to enjoy them at home, but was shocked to find that they were spoilt inside.

Lady displays rotten yams she bought

Source: TikTok

Lady displays spoilt yams she bought

The lady, @chommyyoung1 on TikTok, shared a video showing the unpleasant surprise she encountered when she cut open the yams.

Her disappointment was evident as she revealed the rotten interior of the yams which she quickly disposed.

Reactions as lady displays spoilt yams

Her video on TikTok touched many users who took to the comments section to share their similar encounters with spoilt food items.

@njifav said:

"Abeg dry am for sun then use for yam flour."

@LILIAN said:

"How una go use yam wey don spoil do yam flour eii someone pls educate me very well o."

@Zainab Kida said:

"People need to be educated just because amala yam flour is brown doesn’t mean is dried spoiled yam or decayed yam amala flour is from fresh good white yam not even the yam peeled yam turns brown when dried or tuned to flour."

@Omalicha said:

"All of you guys saying yam flour. She bought yam to eat as yam porridge or as white yam or to fry it. Which one is yam flour. It’s of no use now."

@Jay jay said:

"So you people use spoilt yam for amala??Because I’m seeing use it for yam flour in the comment section."

@sha-kol247 reacted:

"Why are some people misleading others in the comments section that it is spoilt yam they used for elubo (yam flour). That is not correct please."

@Abby-love said:

"Na WA o. So na spoilt yam una dey take do amala? becos I no understand comment section. Haaaa!"

@HAIRSTYLIST IN GBAGI/ IBADAN added:

"The thing dey painful oo. Story of life these week. A whole 9 yam. I hardly get 3 good one out of it."

Watch the video below:

Man shares photo of rotten yams

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man cried out bitterly after purchasing two tubers of yam only for him to discover that the edibles were rotten.

The man identified as Sam Bright told Legit.ng that he bought the yams from a hawker who sells with a wheelbarrow in Lagos.

