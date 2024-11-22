A Nigerian lady stumbled on her old secondary school result sheet, which was issued to her 14 years ago

A lady found one of her school results and she decided to post it online for people to see.

The result was issued ot the beautiful lady in 2010 which is 14 years ago when she was in secondary school.

She attended Ujia Secondary Commercial School, Ibiaragidi, in the Bekwara Local Government Area of Cross River state.

The result shows that she was a good student as she took the second position in a class of 50 students.

The lady, Mareeya wrote on TikTok:

"Stumbled on my secondary school result sheet from 14 years ago."

Someone in the comment section who appeared to know her in school said she was a 'cry cry baby'.

Mareeya responded:

"I agree that I was a cry baby ooo but you cried a couple of times too."

Other people in the comment section praised her intelligence and also shared their school experiences.

Reactions as lady shares her secondary school result

@_smartalker said:

"So what about now."

@Uyiosa Aizobu said:

"That year we had nothing to worry about just our heavy backpack."

@ceejay said:

"Right From when i knew You a decade ago i know You to be Smart and Intelligent...Am not Suprised... See You at the top."

@Simply_Beckie said:

"I can relate. E no easy."

@Abenne said:

"Our intelligent. Cry cry baby then."

