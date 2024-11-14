A Nigerian lady is happy that she has bagged several degrees and she shared her success story online

The lady started her higher education journey with an ordinary national diploma (OND) before proceeding

She also bagged a higher national diploma (HND), a post-graduate diploma (PGD) and now has bagged a PhD

A Nigerian lady has graduated from school with multiple degrees, and her story has inspired many people.

The lady shared her success story on TikTok after she successfully completed her PhD.

Favour graduated with OND, HND, PGD, Msc and PhD. Photo credit: TikTok/Favour Nso.

According to Favour Nso, her higher academic journey started after she bagged an ordinary national diploma.

Favour proceeded to study for her higher national diploma (HND), which she has also completed.

She did not rest as her thirst for more education led her to do a post-graduate diploma.

Favour has also completed her masters degree and PhD studies and now possesses OND, HND, PDG, MSc and PhD.

Some people asked her why she did PGD and she said:

"If you’re first degree is HND, you have to do PGD after your NYSC for you to do masters degree, is called post graduate diploma some schools is like 1-2 years depending on how fast your school is

Watch her celebration video below:

Reactions as lady bags multiple degrees

@GBOTEMIE_ asked:

"What is PGD please?"

@FIRIN Analyst said:

"Congratulations Favourite, I pray fo grace too."

@ayinke_goldcakesandevent asked:

"But can’t HND go for masters with PGD?"

@DURA said:

"Congratulations. Sorry to ask what course did study?"

@Damilola said:

"Hi girl .. congrats! Which institution did you do you PDG? "And how many years was it?"

@Wisdom said:

"Congratulations dear. Same here But why did you do PGD?"

@Ms_Adedayo said:

"Congratulations! I really appreciate people who value education."

@FLORENCE asked:

"Congratulations. Is it advisable to do HND conversion?"

