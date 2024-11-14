A Nigerian man who lives in the UK said he is surprised that banks in that country do not charge any fees

The man said since he has been making transactions in the UK, none of the banks have charged him fees

He also said the banks have not charged him card maintenance fees like Nigerian banks do back home

A man who lives abroad said banks there don't charge multiple transaction fees.

He made a post on TikTok comparing banks in the UK and their counterparts in Nigeria.

The man said banks have not charged him card maintenance fee. Photo credit: TikTok/Faloh and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

In his post, Faloh said since he moved to the UK, he has not experienced any failed transaction.

He said the banks he uses have not charged him card maintenance fees as Nigerian banks do.

Faloh said there are no unnecessary charges, indicating he is enjoying the banks over there.

His words:

"Nigerian Banks don show me shege. Two years in the UK and I never get one single failed bank transaction. Bank never comot unnecessary charges. No card maintenance, POS charges. I am using Lloyds bank and they don’t remove charges. Me and my partner were even saying only God knows how all this banks are making profit."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Faloh's post

@Cynthia Badmus said:

"Because na small small money u dey transfer now.. have you tried Lloyd's bank."

@Ifeomasinachi said:

"We know UK is not heaven yen yen yen, transfers as litter as 10k get charges, charges Dey finish my money. There are failed transactions always."

@kejiadeyemi17 said:

"Because you are transferring small small money. Try Lloyds bank, you will change your story."

@Sunflower said:

"I don’t buy airtime to call or do subscription, data no dey finish."

@MISSCUTE said:

"Na Una know the Nigerian banks wey Una dey use. My own no dey disappoint me."

