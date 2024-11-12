A Nigerian man has discovered that he is not the biological father of his son after carrying out a DNA test

The man printed the DNA test result and brought it to the public, showing it to people and narrating the shocking story

He said he got married to his wife properly and they had been together for eight years before the shocking discovery

A Nigerian man has discovered that he is not the biological father of his child.

He carried out a DNA test which proved that another person sired the boy in question.

The man said his best friend got his wife pregnant. Photo credit: X/@NigeriaStories and Getty Images/Utah778.

According to a video posted on X by Nigeria Stories, the man said he has been married to his wife for eight years.

He said the person who got his wife pregnant was even his best man on the day they wedded.

The sad man displayed the DNA test result and said his best friend had been sleeping with his wife until they were caught.

He said his wife got pregnant for his best friend but they denied it until the DNA test which proved his son was sired by the man.

Reactions as man displays DNA test result

@Ishow_leck

"The most important thing to do when your wife gives birth now is to run a secret DNA before they leave the hospital. It's more important than the naming ceremony or anything."

@Trey_Daniel1 said:

"DNA should be done 2 weeks after birth."

@AGINAS said:

"DNA test is better than naming ceremony - Don Jazzy."

@Javier_Lateef asked:

"Why are women hurting men like this?"

@Johnnyharrt said:

"8 years of marriage, 8 years of lies."

@Nigeriangod_ said:

"How did we get to the point that best friends sleep with their friend's wives? It’s so absurd and disgusting."

Source: Legit.ng