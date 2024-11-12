A lady said her mother matchmade her with a man, and he sent her a message on WhatsApp

The lady has decided to share the content of the Whatsapp voice notes with her followers on TikTok

In his message, the man told the lady the type of woman he would like to date and possibly get married to

A lady shared the story of how her mother tried to match her with a man who she could possibly marry.

According to the lady, after the matchmaking, the man sent her a WhatsApp message.

The lady said her mother matched her with the man. Photo credit: TikTok/Oluwabukolami.

Source: TikTok

In a video she posted, Oluwbukolami decided to make the Whatsapp message public so netizens could hear what the potential husband said.

In the trending voice notes, the man told the lady the type of women he usually likes.

The man insisted he would only get married to someone who shares the same birth month as him.

"The reasons I like you, I will let you know. Number one, your mother is very nice to me. Very good woman. Do you get me right? Number two, I myself I have said from my own mind that if I want to marry, I will marry someone that we are in the same month. Are you getting me right now? I can never marry someone like in January, February, March, April, June, July, you know."

See the video below:

Reactions as lady hears from her potential husband

@GUNIEA FOWL SELLER IN IKOTUN said:

"What Mummy has join together let no English put asunder, this union is bless."

@bolatito said:

"Hold am tight cause who you won leave am for?"

@Ajokeade said:

"I will marry someone that we are in the same month. Are you get me right now. I can never marry somebody like January, February, March, April, July, June."

Man sends message to his ex

In a related story, a lady got a message from her ex-boyfriend, who had earlier blocked her after their relationship hit the rocks.

The man said he unblocked her because he wanted to inform her that he was getting married to another woman.

After giving her the heartbreaking information, the man went ahead to block the lady once again.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng