Social media attention is shifting to the wife of Baltasar Ebang Engonga who also allegedly soiled her hands in affairs

A man has reacted to the alleged videos belonging to Baltasar's wife after VeryDarkMan claimed the woman also cheated

The man said he shouted after he saw the videos and he said from what he saw, the woman was not innocent

A man has reacted to the alleged video of Baltasar Engonga's wife as claimed by VeryDarkMan.

The man said from what he saw in the video, it appears Baltasar's wife is not also innocent.

The man alleged that Baltasar's wife was also not innocent. Photo credit: Facebook/Baltasar Engonga.

Source: Facebook

Baltasar Engonga has been trending on social media with people claiming they have seen videos of him with multiple women.

The Equatorial Guinea office was accused of having affairs with the women and recording his bedroom actions with them.

He has since been relieved of his responsibilities by the Equatorial Guinea authorities after the videos started trending.

But in an early morning post by Nigerian activist, VeryDarkMan, it was alleged that Baltasar's wife is also not innocent.

He alleged that the man's wife also cheated on her husband as he saw a video of her and another man.

Reacting to the video Jay Nwabueze made a post on Facebook and said he too saw the video referenced by VeryDarkMan.

Nwabueze said:

"So, Baltasar Engonga wife is even bada dan Baltasar. I use my eyes see Wetin my mouth can not talk."

Facebook reactions

Comr Bobby Nwaigwe said:

"The video is real and is 7 minutes something.. omo. God save us the younger ones."

Ezebilo Onyinyechi said:

"At this point, all I can say is that they deserve each other."

Ezebilo Onyinyechi said:

"This is just to show you the level of moral decadence in our generation."

What will happen to Baltasar Engonga?

The over 400 Baltasar Engonga videos were said to have been recorded with the consent of the participants.

If this is true, social media users have argued that he may not be prosecuted because of the videos.

According to the commentators, what happened between Engonga and the women was largely consensual since they were not forced.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng