A young Nigerian man has shared his excitement with netizens on social media after relocating to Canada

In a video, he documented his journey from Nigeria till his arrival in Canada and reunion with his family

Social media users who watched the video did not hesitate to congratulate him in the comments section

A young Nigerian man's thrilling experience of relocating to Canada has captivated social media users.

He documented his journey from Nigeria to Canada, showing every step of the way, and shared it online.

Man happily relocates to Canada

Posted by @actually_elvis on TikTok, the heartwarming video chronicled his excitement from checking in at the airport to reuniting with his family in Canada.

The vlog-style clip included snapshots of his boarding process, in-flight meals, layover in Amsterdam, and finally, his arrival in Canada.

He captioned the video:

"Travel with me to Canada. Me at my gate before boarding. Time to board. On the plane. The meal given to us on the plane, I won't lie I enjoyed it. Stopped at Amsterdam. Netherland for a layover. I had to chill at my gate for 6 hours before boarding the next flight. Boarding time to Canada. They gave us another meal. This was delicious too. The plane was about to land. Canada is beautiful. Canada finally. I reunited with my family. Your visa will be granted like mine. Congrats to me."

Reactions as man relocates to Canada

TikTok users congratulated him in the comments section, sharing in his joy and excitement.

@Remote Job said:

"My visa is approved in Jesus name."

@Chimnecherem said:

"I won’t stop congratulating people until it’s my turn. Congratulations."

@user972047187132 stated:

"Congratulation I tap into your blessing in Jesus name amen amen."

@Osas Cape said:

"Congratulations bros? Abeg nah which package you used for your visa."

@IFEANYI said:

"I go love window side when is my turn. Congratulations big Man."

@stephy reacted:

"Amen. I receive it in Jesus Christ name amen. Congratulations."

@Lina bae said:

"I tap into your blessing for my son and my husband and I and my sister in God of freedom Altar Amen."

@Agency banking Guru added:

"God please this is wat I have been pray for."

Source: Legit.ng