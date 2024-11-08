A Nigerian woman who has lived and worked in the UK for 10 years became stranded due to how badly she was treated

The woman had gone to the UK to help her niece who gave birth but ended up being her nanny for 10 years without pay

After ten years elapsed, the woman became old and was given only N25,000 by the family and asked to return to Nigeria

A Nigerian woman has lamented that she was left stranded after going to the UK to work for her niece.

The woman travelled to the UK to help a family member who gave birth to a baby and needed a nanny at home.

The woman said she got only N25,000. Photo credit: Rollybear London.

What was thought to be a journey of a few weeks or months turned into 10 years of nanny work.

A series of videos posted on TikTok by Rollybear London told the story of the woman who he first sawher begging for food in the streets of the UK.

The woman had said she raised the children of her niece while not receiving a salary for her services.

In a new video, the woman was seen holding N25,000 cash and saying it was all that was given to her after 10 years of work for her sister.

She said she was given the money for her to use and come back to Nigeria.

Rollybear said:

"They gave Mama N25,000, the equivalent of £12.5 to go to Nigeria after 10 years of looking after her kids."

The woman, who is now 77, got the money three years ago, and she has kept it intact in physical cash to date.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as old woman gets N25k in UK

@Zaddy of Lagos said:

"People in London and Nigeria police 5 & 6."

@TYLA said:

"Take her to police now she's been shown on media almost everyday mow. habaa."

@9ga said:

"Who are the family that are treating her like this and why?"

