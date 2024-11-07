A Nigerian driver took his bus to an NNPCL filling station where he was able to buy 'cheap fuel' for his bus

The CNG cylinder was installed under one of the seats of the bus and it was seen when the driver was at the filling station

The driver paid only N3000 to buy the CNG fuel at the NNPCL station where CNG is sold in Lagos state

A driver bought cheap fuel at a Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) filling station.

The driver drove his bus into the NNPCL filling station and filled it with compressed natural gas (CNG).

The driver bought CNG worth N3000. Photo credit: TikTok/Black White Energy.

In a video posted on TikTok by Black White Energy, the driver was seen at the NNPCL filling station where CNG is sold.

According to the video, the CNG to fill the 'Korope' bus cost N30,000 as compared to PMS. The video indicates that PMS would cost N78000 to fill a car.

Black White Energy wrote:

"Come with us to fill this CNG-installed Koropey. If you look around, CNG is now more accessible than ever. So today, we’re filling our 65-liter CNG cylinder, which holds the equivalent of 13 SCM of gas, costing just N3,000 and it would last a whole day in Lagos. It will costs you around N78,000 to fill 65 liters of petrol in your vehicle that’s at the rate of N1,200 per liter. Bruhh Pick a side. More and more drivers are converting to CNG for a cheaper, greener alternative."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as driver buys CNG for N3000

@ericurban54 said:

"Make una just they put sign for this CNG vehicles, make we know how to avoid them."

@Andy Celio said:

"I don't see good cars converting to CNG though."

@Temitope T.M said:

"I heard it affects the performance of the vehicle..how true is this?"

Another driver buys CNG

Meanwhile, a driver who drives a CNG-powered bus was seen at a filling station buying gas for the vehicle.

The man, seen at a NIPCO filling station, opted for CNG instead of the regular premium motor spirit.

Using CNG fuel could be cheaper, as a man also posted another video showing he filled a car cylinder for only N1900.

