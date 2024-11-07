A Nigerian lady mentioned how much her father bought bags of cement in 2016 when it was cheaper

The lady said her father bought 40 bags of cement in 2016. Photo credit: X/Isoken E and Getty Images/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI.

Source: UGC

In a post she made on X, Isoken E. said she saw the receipt of the 80 bags of cement her father bought in 2016.

According to her, the 40 bags of cement were bought at the price of N80,000. This means each bag could have cost her father N2,000.

She said:

"I was going through my late Dad's files for our house n I saw 40 bags of cement 80k this was 2016, building this period na for odogwu them."

See the post below:

Reactions to cost of building materials

@ElianaOsazee said:

"Bought Dangote Cement 3,200/3,300/3,500 in 2020. 2 in 1 Sand, 24k, sometimes 26k. Now I can't even chest the bills again. WETIN person dey do late nor be good thing."

@PopoolaAdeboye said:

"I started a building in 2020 at same price of cement."

@UncleOsas_ said:

"How much is bucket of paint now? Cause I even need to repaint."

@Diaz_snr said:

"How person wey just dey start life as youth whon even take survive for this country."

@Mr_femidipe said:

"People on Twitter don't know the cost of construction is extremely high. Let them ask P.O.P guys how much they do ceiling or roof guys...their mouth will drop."

Man opens cement business

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media have put smiles on the lips of an old man who was spotted working hard at a construction site.

It all started when the man was spotted moulding block despite having problems with his posture.

Nigerians have now opened a cement business for him, starting with a whole trailer load of Dangote cement.

Source: Legit.ng