A Nigerian man said he used N12.5 million to build a new house and completed it from foundation to roofing level

The house has been neatly pained and the man said the house was built in Lagos state but some people doubt the cost

He praised the engineer who handled the N12.5 million building project and said he was an honest man

A man who used N12.5 million to build a house has shared a photo of the building online.

The man said N12.5 million was enough to build the house from foundation completion.

The man said he built the house using N12.5 million. Photo credit: X/dhaboy.

In his post, the man, Dhaboy said the beautiful house was built in Lagos state.

According to him, the engineer who handled the building was an honest man.

His words:

"Project completed… 12.5 million naira well spent. The Engineer is a honest man."

When asked when he started work on the house, the man said it was earlier in 2024.

See his post below:

Reactions as man builds house with N12.5 million

@Mussprince_seal said:

"This can never be 12.5 million."

@Tempo_ae said:

"N12 million? You threaten contractor?."

@olamide_okml said:

"Which year you start to dey build am?"

@Kachidey4you said:

"I dey your dm...I need exactly this."

@amaratomi said:

"It’s actually cheap."

@dinaNSL_ said:

"Dem cheat you actually."

@Legbeskie said:

"I go need the engineer too."

@tweetsbyzyl said:

"Send him contact."

@DukeDarls said:

"My bro, abeg dm me his contact."

@iamstretch_ said:

"That roofing alone cost millions."

@Plug08066 said:

"To build house no really cost, get land and do foundation first and start saving for roofing you’d see the rest is easy."

@David__GMI said:

"Minus land, this is actually very very doable. I’m having something like this and almost done, I don’t think I’ve spent past 10M."

Lady builds her own house at 20

Meanwhile, a Nigerian girl has successfully completed work on her first house, and she has taken to social. media to show it off.

Sharing the story of the house on TikTok, the girl stated that she achieved the feat at the age of 20

Many friends, family and well-wishers gathered to celebrate with her after the building was completed.

Source: Legit.ng