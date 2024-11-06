A Nigerian man got emotional as he appreciated a good Samaritan who offered to sponsor his breakfast for a month

The man had earlier gone viral after an akara seller bestowed him the title of her most loyal customer

A video compilation showed him at the akara seller's business place on different days eating akara, bread and soft drink

A Nigerian man was deeply moved after a generous individual offered to sponsor his breakfast for an entire month.

The recipient, fondly called Biggi, had previously gained online fame for his loyalty to an akara seller.

Loyal customer gets 1-month free breakfast

Shared by @sexyakarafryer on TikTok, a video compilation had shown Biggi's consistent patronage at the seller's business, where he would regularly enjoy akara, bread, and a soft drink.

The akara seller's appreciation for Biggi's loyalty earlier earned him the title of her most valued customer.

In a subsequent video, Biggi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the anonymous benefactor, saying:

"Thank you so much for the money you spent on my feeding. Things will go well for you."

Reactions as good Samaritan sponsors man's feeding

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending clip.

@John will's asked:

"How much for this comb make I pay for am Moro na my senior be this?"

@Eguoski said:

"Akara-1000, bread-1000, milk-1200, pap-500= 3700! Tomorrow we go again!! I be VDM P.A."

@Nurse_Precious said:

"He too like sugar na why e dey use mineral since, the milk no gree am use."

@Eddy008 said:

"Make no body buy for weekend oo na me wan buy for am for weekend. Saturday gon gon."

@Black_Mercury_ said:

"Play play love don dey come back among we Nigerians through social media."

@Gold said:

"Who else is smiling seeing our Igbo brothers in the comment section representing. NDI IGBO NWERE OBI NWANNE."

@Hustle hard but rate HIGH said:

"This is one thing I can never eat outside. I rather make it at home, e get why."

@Iam-Koko money added:

"Nigeria are bless people. Na bad leadership wen we get. God bless the giver may you never lack IJN."

