A Nigerian lady attended a church and he returned with multiple gifts and items handed to her after the worship

The lady said she was overwhelmed by the number of gifts she got from the church after worshiping with them

Some of the gifts she got from the church include body cream, a radio, a brand new Itel phone and many more

A Nigerian lady is happy due to the number of gifts she got after attending Celestial Church.

When she came back from the church, the lady took to social media to unveil the gift items.

Lady shows gifts she got from church. Photo credit: TikTok/Kendra.

According to Kendra, the gifts were given to her during the harvest of the Celestial Church.

Kendra showed gifts such as a brand new Itell AO6 phone, FM radio, Caro Fair body cream and assorted food.

She captioned the video:

"You attended a Celestial Church harvest."

Reactions as lady gets gifts from Nigerian church

@Horla007 said:

"Halleluyah o... this church killed over 10 cows for this particular harvest... Richest G parish."

@7 said:

"All of una just dey chop saraka, later una go dey wonder why una members dey get money pass una."

@Special ann said:

"You follow dey in charge of food, na so una dey do, food no go reach people, but una go pack go house including the ingredients way remain."

@Ovri Ogheneruonano said:

"Only one King Of Glory Parish Warri."

@JAYMONEY said:

"Nothing una wan tell me, una Dey collect person glory for that church because this is way too much, but drop location for next yr own, not like an coming oo."

@Posimi said:

"I thought we are not supposed to take any food from harvest home? Somebody, please explain if I’m wrong."

@Dijah said

"Them go spend reach 1 billion do this party oo."

Source: Legit.ng