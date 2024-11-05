A Nigerian lady used her international passport to travel to Ivory Coast through the land border and she has shared the story

The story of her journey to Ivory Cost caught the attention of her followers who started asking her how much she spent

The lady said she spent N110,000 on the journey and that it took her six days before she arrived at Ivory Cost

A Nigerian lady was able to travel abroad using her international passport.

The lady travelled through the land border when she wanted to visit Ivory Coast, a West African country.

The lady said she spent N110,000 on the journey. Photo credit: TikTok/@casheephat and Getty Images/Dmytro Chernykov.

Source: UGC

The lady, Casheephat, said she started her journey from Ejigbo, Ondo state, and she passed through Lagos.

From the Seme Border, Casheephat said she went on to pass through Ghana and Togo and then entered Ivory Coast.

When asked how much she spent on the journey, she said she spent N110,000.

She also said the journey took her six days before she arrived in Ivory Coast.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady travels to Ivory Coast

@JheyJhey#7 said:

"Ejigbo people and Abidjan nah like 5 and 6."

@Ibrahim Temitope Akanbi said:

"Do you need a passport or yellow card to be able to travel to Ivory Coast?"

@Donwitty said:

"From where to Ivory Coast."

@Official Spencer said:

"Abeg where dem enter motor for Lagos abeg."

@Ayofe said:

"It was 30k before."

@paash said:

"I am sorry but can you explain why it took this long? We are looking to go in November and I hear it’s 24 hours?"

@Mansa Bin Musa said:

"How much be total package abeg."

@yushau dan_army said:

"Why did you skip Togo, because from Lagos you can't enter Ghana without passing through Togo."

@emperor said:

"How did you take a picture there because they don’t allow."

Lady travel to Togo

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady shared her experience after she successfully travelled from Nigeria to Lome, Togo.

The lady said she decided to use the land border when she wanted to visit the West African country.

She ended up spending N38,000 for transportation and other charges she paid at immigration checkpoints.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng