A Nigerian couple has shared their excitement on social media after leaving the country in search of greener pastures

Shortly after their wedding in Nigeria, the couple secured their international passports, got their visas approved and relocated abroad

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok did not hesitate to applaud the doting couple

A young Nigerian couple's bold decision to leave their homeland in pursuit of better opportunities has captured the hearts of social media users.

Following their wedding, the duo successfully secured travel documents and relocated to their desired destination.

Nigerian couple excitedly moves abroad

The proud wife, known as @fruitdoctor010 on TikTok, took to the platform to share a heartfelt video chronicling their journey.

From medical screenings to biometrics, passport submissions, and visa approvals, the couple's preparation was laid bare.

The video also captured their traditional wedding, family introductions, and pre-departure preparations, followed by their arrival in their new home.

In the clip, the couple's excitement was evident as they shared snippets of their experience, with the wife expressing gratitude to God for making their dream a reality.

Spending their honeymoon in their new country made them more fulfilled as they began their life together.

The video's caption read:

"Medical day, biometrics day, passport submission, Visa granted, passport stamped, families meet (her family and husband's family for marital rites), Pre wedding pictures, legally hitched, traditional wedding, Last visit home before departure, market day, hair day, D-day to travel.

"Finally in our dream country. Hoarded this enough in my craft. What a best way to have our honeymoon. God did. Stay tuned for more."

Reactions as couple relocates abroad

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Prisca Umoh said:

"Congratulations I claim this japa blessings in Jesus name.Amen."

@Precious Komolafe said:

"I wish this for myself and my fiancé."

@Mirah said:

"I tap into this blessing. it gonna happen soon in Jesus name."

@Meedahgroominglounge said:

"I pray for this I and my babe."

@treasuresomadilas said:

"Congratulations my love. I'm next in line."

@Babyrose said:

"Congratulations to you both. Lord please let this blessing locate me IJN."

@WHOLESALER OF VARIETIES EKORO said:

"Congratulations to you. May we all have a kind and best partner and may this my dream come true."

@Teemy_Dorcas said:

"Wow comrade Ola. Congratulations to you both."

@horluwarkemy daramola said:

"Congratulations. I am the next o."

@mirabel said:

"Congratulations. Mine soon."

Lovett said:

"On this day I add your video to my favorites.bWhen I later achieve my dream like this I’ll come back to check."

@Haryourphe said:

"Me and my fam coming soon. I no get 1k for account ooo, but I believe."

@official_kingkwame added:

"Congratulations. Habakkuk 2:2 (KJV) And the LORD answered me, and said, Write the vision, and make it plain upon tables, that he may run that readeth it. PRAY BELIEVE RECEIVE."

Lady weeps as family relocates abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady was emotional as her family members of six packed their bags and migrated overseas.

In a touching viral video, the young lady accompanied them to the airport and broke down in tears as they prepared to leave without her.

