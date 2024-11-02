Ahead of the 2024 Christmas celebration, a landlady abroad has announced a rent-free reward for her unproblematic tenant

She spoke highly of her tenant, saying the lady had always paid her rent on time for the last 16 months

Mixed reactions trailed the landlady's gesture as many people commended her while a few took a swipe at her

A landlady, @aimeeelizabeth_, has revealed on X that she would give her tenant one month of not paying rent as a Christmas gift.

@aimeeelizabeth_ noted that her tenant has paid her rent on time for the past 16 months.

@aimeeelizabeth_ added that her tenant always kept the apartment clean and was unproblematic.

She said the tenant deserved such a reward. The landlady tweeted:

"My tenant has paid her rent on time the last 16 months. She not only pays on time, but keeps the apartment clean & is unproblematic. I’m giving her a month of free rent as a Christmas gift. I think she deserves that. We all deserve a break sometimes."

The landlady's tweet went viral, garnering 154k likes on X and over 3k comments.

Mixed reactions trailed the landlady's tweet

@AliceKing69 said:

"I once had an amazing landlord like you. I miss renting from individuals vs the apartment complexes down here in GA.

"I am sure your tenant will greatly appreciate this."

@Wee_Welshie said:

"Sometimes it’s just lovely to see wonderful humans on here amongst the doom and gloom of the world. Thanks for sharing ❤️."

@theAmaizingJosh said:

"Back in my country, there is a place called Lagos, the landlords will increase the rent since she have money to be paying on time."

@arrtnem said:

"Giving her a month of free rent is more than just a nice gift; it’s a real acknowledgment of her responsibility and respect for the space. Good tenants like her can be hard to come by, so it’s awesome that you’re recognizing her efforts in a meaningful way. Plus, with everything people are juggling these days, a little break can make a huge difference. You're setting the bar for what positive tenant-landlord relationships can look like.

"Proud of you!!"

@al171148 said:

"That’s not a month of free rent that’s just paying her back for a fraction of all the money you rob from her."

