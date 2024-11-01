A lady resident in the UK went grocery shopping at ASDA supermarket and she showed people the things she bought

The lady said she heard that things were cheap at ASDA supermarket so she decided to try them with the money in her hand

She said she went to ASDA supermarket with only 20 pounds and she bought things like milk, chicken and bread

The lady went shopping at ASDA in the UK. Photo credit: TikTok/@bevz.ec.

Source: TikTok

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady, @bevz.ec, said she went to ASDA with only 20 pounds (N42,600).

She bought things like chicken, bread, milk, juice and many other groceries she needed at home.

She captioned the video:

"Spend £20 with me shopping in the UK."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as UK-based lady spends 20 Pounds

@thatgurl said:

"Lidl and Aldi are the cheapest."

@EC_charliano said:

"£20 =N45k 45k can buy more than that though."

@Sonia Nwabuisi said:

"Lidl is the cheapest."

@nanaasare34 said:

"Shop at Aldi and thank me later."

@Mr__Wîck said:

"Una dey flex oooo. 20 for my side nor fit buy water."

@Mira said:

"Drumstick in Aldi n lidl is 1.99."

@Boutiqka Punchlines official said:

"All these items will cost you 70£ in Ghana."

@luchi said:

"If you are in Northampton, try going to LIDL."

@maame_ser_waa said:

"Are you in Northampton?"

@Prince Paschal Ugochukwu said:

"Come zubby supermarket 3 decking junction umuguma."

@mirabel23 said:

"€20 is almost 36k for naira but all those things you bought is not up to 20k in naira Nigeria currency is bad but valuable."

@cecildqniel said:

"Food is quite cheap here in Germany also."

Man opens suya join in the UK

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man who lives in the UK has opened a roadside joint where he sells roasted meat, popularly called suya.

A Nigerian lady said she saw the man's video on TikTok and decided to visit the suya joint to also buy meat.

The man's roadside suya shop is located in Peckham, London, and a video of him roasting meat is trending online.

