A Nigerian woman who travelled to the UK to look after the children of her niece has been left stranded there

The woman said for 10 years, she lived in the UK helping a relative who is a nurse to look after her home

She said the nurse paid her nothing and she now sleeps in the streets and begs for food from strangers

Years ago, a woman travelled to the UK to help a relative who needed a nanny.

The relative happens to be the woman's niece but her job as a nurse meant she would need a caregiver at home.

Days turned into weeks, and weeks into months, as the woman ended up spending years in her niece's house.

According to a series of videos shared on TikTok by @rollybear.london who found the woman begging for food, the woman said she worked for her niece for 10 years, helping raise three children.

She said her sister never paid her salary for the nanny job and that she was mistreated as she now lives in the streets.

The woman said she is now 77 years old with no food or shelter in the UK as her sister has apparently abandoned her and left her empty-handed.

Reactions to story of stranded woman

@Navigating life with Flo said:

"I know some woman who went through the same."

@omojehovahjire2 said:

"This is very heartbreaking. If this story is genuine and true, her neice should be reported and charge criminally for modern day slavery and adult abuse."

@Jemi said:

"My mother went through a similar situation. Thank God for blessing her with children who took her out of my aunt's house."

@Starmosy said:

"That's a crime to keep someone in your home to babysit for you and don't pay her, she will go to jail for slavery if care is not taken allegedly."

