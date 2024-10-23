A Nigerian mother has shared a video showing how she celebrated her son's 4th birthday party with N5 million

In the video trending on TikTok, she showed off the bags of N50k each and other gifts which she bought for her son's classmates

Social media users who came across the clip on TikTok praised the mother and desired to do same for their children

A Nigerian mother's expensive celebration of her son's fourth birthday has taken the internet by storm.

The lavish celebration, which reportedly cost N5 million, confirmed the mother's willingness to go the extra mile for her son's happiness.

Mum shows off gifts for son's classmates Photo credit: @thewhiteskingirl/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum shows off son's party pack

In a video shared by @thewhiteskingirl on TikTok, the mother revealed the meticulous preparation that went into creating an unforgettable experience for her son and his classmates.

Each child received a generously filled party pack, valued at N50,000, containing a water bottle, lunch box, educational game, snacks, and other treats.

The mother's love for her son shone through as she carefully assembled the gifts including a cake of N400,000.

In her caption, she emphasised her commitment to giving her child the best, against all odds.

"Let's pack my baby's 4th birthday party pack together. They sold each bag for me N50,000. Please no negative comment for my child. He's my child and I will give him whatever he wants as long as I can afford it. His cake costs N400k. I spent N5m for my son's 4th birthday party pack," she said.

Reactions as mum celebrates son with N5 million

TikTok users praised the mother's generosity and devotion, with many admiring her willingness to create lasting memories for her son.

@Fruits essential said:

"The way I will cry if I’m not in your sons class ehn."

@Duyi stated:

"Those kids will be so excited to receive all this beautiful gifts."

@TUMMYEMMY reacted:

"Happy birthday ooo, I envy U my baby, I pray I have money to do more than dis,wish U more money mummy."

@NAJ said:

"O lord bless beyond mi imagination cuz I need to do dis by next year MAY for mi kid."

@dark_horse77 said:

"If I had a child,I am definitely putting my child in ur kid’s class. Amazing and God bless u."

@your ex said:

"Make I do born if my baby carry party packs come out na me go rush open am."

@AshiraCreates said:

"Tiktok Algorithm did its thing, thank you for letting us customize the coloring books for your baby and his friends."

@PreciousPalmer added:

"Happy birthday king Miles. Abeg party pack still remain? Asking for my son."

Watch the video below:

Mum spends heavily on son's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a local mum celebrated her son's first birthday by purchasing him a brand spanking new ride-on toy Mercedes-Benz.

The car sells for a massive R4 200 (N113,026.08) on Takealot but the mother was not going to cut costs on her little man's first year around the sun.

Source: Legit.ng