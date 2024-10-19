A young Nigerian lady, 19, made history at Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, as she graduated with a first class honours degree in computer science

The fresh graduate not only had an impressive 5.0 GPA in her final semester but was awarded as the student with the highest CGPA in the Department of Computer Science

The brainy lady took to social media to celebrate her academic feat and the many awards she won

Solarin Seun Sarah, a young lady, has graduated with a first class honours degree in computer science from Babcock University.

In a recent post on X on October 18, Sarah announced her academic achievement and shared pictures in which she wore an academic gown and two of her awards.

Sarah also attached a LinkedIn post revealing that she graduated from the private Christian school on July 28.

In the LinkedIn post, Sarah revealed she was awarded the overall best graduating student from the School of Computer and Engineering Sciences and the student with the highest CGPA in the Department of Computer Science.

Sarah, who had a 5.0 GPA in her final semester, won many awards, including the Google Generation scholarship award for academic merit and the University Dean's Prize for the highest CGPA in the School of Computing.

Sarah appreciated God for her academic success.

See her tweet below:

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a 19-year-old lady proved her lecturer wrong and graduated with a first class degree.

Lady graduates at 19 in style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady had completed her undergraduate studies with flying colours.

In a post she shared on X, Ayomide Olamoyegun said she graduated from Babcock University at 19. Ayomide said she studied software engineering and was named the 2nd best graduating student during the Babcock 2024 convocation. She wrote:

""At 19, I graduated with first-class honours in software engineering, emerged as the 2nd best-graduating student in my department (CGPA of 4.66/5), worked on multiple projects as a backend developer, and embraced my passion for AI. All glory to God."

