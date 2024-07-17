A Nigerian bride shared the moment her groom’s best man proposed to his girlfriend on her bridal shower day

In the clip, the lady was blindfolded before the surprise, and the man came into the room with the ring and knelt

The blindfold was removed, and as soon as the lady saw that it was a proposal, she was so filled with emotions that she ran joyously

A video showing the moment a man proposed to his girlfriend who was attending her friend's bridal shower has surfaced online.

In the video, the lady was initially blindfolded, unaware of the surprise awaiting her. The man thereafter entered the room with a ring in hand and knelt down.

Man proposes to girlfriend. Photo credit: nellyomua

Source: TikTok

When the blindfold was removed, she realised it was a proposal.

Filled with emotion, as shown by @nellyomua, she joyously ran around the room before returning to accept the ring and embrace her fiancé, her face radiating pure happiness.

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man aboard an Air Peace flight, along with fellow passengers, seized the moment to propose to his partner.

Man proposes to his girlfriend on expressway

Legit.ng also earlier reported that a man proposed marriage to his girlfriend, and a video of the moment went viral on Twitter.

The romantic moment was captured in a 24-second video posted on the platform by @sk_bongomin93.

The most interesting thing about the proposal is that the man did it publicly. They were both simply dressed and seemed very much in love with each other. Of course, the girl said yes, and the man happily inserted a ring into her finger.

Proofreading by James Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng