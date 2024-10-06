Two ladies who resumed school did not know that some cats had occupied their hostel before their arrival

The ladies captured a video of the cats and posted it on TikTok where it went viral and got many comments

They said while going out, they forgot to lock their door which made it possible for the cats to get in

Students who resumed school for studies were unaware that some cats had occupied their room.

When they opened the hostel door, they saw cats on their bed, recoiling and enjoying the warmth.

Cats occupied their hostel. Photo credit: TikTok/@yogurl_adaora.

Source: TikTok

According to @yogurl_adaora who posted the funny video on TikTok, they forgot to lock their door.

Not locking their door made it very easy for the cats to get in and occupy the hostel room.

As soon as they opened the door, the cats noticed human movement and vamoosed with speed.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as two ladies see cats in their room

@Hailghali7 said:

"Omo, what’s the name of your school first?"

@_dah girl since '06 said:

"I won’t even have mind to stay in that room again."

@Sweetgal said:

"Me way hate cat. I no go near dat room again."

@osamudi2 said:

"Jesus I nor go near the room again."

@Chidera.queen said:

"You should be happy someone came to visit you na."

@Debbie Carhbs said:

"Na person mama be that o. As you shout Jesus the cat jump."

@sommy said:

"No vex na my pets from village."

@dfw~Gloria said:

"You still get mind stand Dey video. If it’s me someone will help me and pack my stuff because I’m not stepping in."

@M.O.B.O.L.A.J.I said:

"Wallahi tallahi ..I no go sleep for that room."

Man living abroad reacts as birds perch on his body

In a related story, a Nigerian man who lives abroad says when he was in Nigeria, birds used to fly away from him when he approached.

However, when he moved abroad, birds, such as pigeons flew close to him and even perched on his body in the streets.

He made a video showing when some of the birds happily perched on his body and he wondered why.

Source: Legit.ng