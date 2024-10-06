A Nigerian lady was surprised when she saw two birds of the same feather perching in her shop and eating

She sells food items and she said the two birds always come around to play love on one of her basins

She is not happy that the birds always eat her rice and one which she suspects is male even takes its time to feed the female

The lady was angry as the birds ate her rice. Photo credit: TikTok/@bellafoodstuffandspice.

In the video posted by @bellafoodstuffandspice, the businesswoman said the birds even take their time to play love on top of her Basin of rice.

The funny video has attracted a lot of hilarious reactions from TikTok users with some saying the lady should set a trap for the birds.

Reactions as woman sees two birds in her shop

@AJAKUJULU said:

"Bro took his babe to ShopRite."

@IchibanTaipanJoescanner said:

"Your shop is a blessed place. That is why you see birds come around."

@Josephine said:

"Don't push them ooo it's not bad."

@Adebola Omoniepe said:

"There is love in sharing now, sisterhood even love itself."

@honorglen said:

"Abeg leave them ooo."

@williamsbashyoluw said:

"Even bird carry him babe go fast food."

@Eclass said:

"Don't worry love go find you come soon."

@79% said:

"Na crime to carry e baby go shopping again."

@SHEYI MARTINS said:

"Two lover bird. But even though....I still single."

