A Nigerian lady posted a beautiful old photo showing when she was a child in the arms of his father

The lady has now grown up and is currently undergoing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

Apart from the old photo, she also posted a new one which showed the lady and her father who is now 83

A Nigerian lady shared an impressive throwback photo she took with her father many years ago.

She was a child when the photo was taken, but she is now grown up and is currently doing her one-year national service.

The lady said her father is now 83. Photo credit: TikTok/@fidelbella.

Source: TikTok

The two photos were posted by @fidelbella who was just a child when the first photo was taken.

In the first photo, her father was holding her in his arms as she was wearing what looked like a graduation gown.

The post is captioned:

"May God bless our fathers. May they live long. He’s 83 years old already and he’s still so strong…I thank God on his behalf."

Reactions as lady shares old photo

@oluchi_.1 said:

"Never my dad….I miss my mom."

@princewil said:

"The man is forever young."

@The light said:

"I miss my dad."

@best girl gift said:

"God will continue to bless you for your dad. I love you both."

@Nancy said:

"I miss my dad. Anyway congratulations."

@Big fish said:

"See as I dey smile like say I get papa."

@BigTrezy said:

"Best growth pic ever. Live long papa."

@Jacey said:

"Chai! I no even enjoy my father. Just 8 yrs my papa don kpai."

@RNMrs Mara’s Slay said:

"Death has really tried by snatching my daddy away from me."

@Dynamic shine cosmetics said:

Congratulations, dear. I have a dad, Buh. He dosent know if his children exit or not, but to talk of his last born or not. It’s well."

Man recreates old photo taken with his mother

In a related story, a young Nigerian man posted a photo he took with his mother when he was a child 22 years ago.

The photo was taken when his mother went for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) over two decades ago.

The man has now gone for his own NYSC and he decided to recreate the photo with his overjoyed mother.

Source: Legit.ng