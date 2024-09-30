A Nigerian man posted an old photo he took with his mother so many years ago and it caught the attention of netizens

In the old photo, his mother was spotted holding him in her arms, but the new photo shows a grown man

The man is now grown and some people said his mother now looks more beautiful than she was years ago

A Nigerian man and his mother are trending online after he posted their throwback photo.

The man posted two photos, one taken many years ago and the other taken recently.

The man shared an old photo taken years ago. Photo credit: TikTok/@obiageriaku4.

The man, @obiageriaku4, had jumped on the TikTok trend in which people post their old photos alongside new ones.

The old photo was taken when the man was a child and still in his mother's arms.

In the new photo, however, the man was grown. Some people also said his more was looking more beautiful.

See reactions to the photos below:

@jayscombo said:

"Without the first picture person go think say na your babe."

@junebaby said:

"Your mom even come fine pass you ooo."

@EŠŠĘÑÇĘ said:

"Wow! May our mothers see us grow and success in Jesus name amen."

@Ask of evil Loveth said:

"Why mama come young fresh like girlfriend na?"

@Sharon said:

"At first I thought it was ur babe until I want back to the first post again. Indeed God is grateful."

@Harriet said:

"I have to look twice, I thought she was your babe."

@MAVIS said:

"Your mom no even aged at all. God bless All mothers and keep them long for us."

@nonamebecausewhynott said:

"Omo your mom no age at all. She’s glowing."

@prettywendy said:

"Sometimes, I feel like crying because I have never felt mother's love ever since I was born."

Man and his mother recreate old photo

A young Nigerian man posted a photo he took with his mother when he was a child 22 years ago.

The photo was taken when his mother went for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) over two decades ago.

The man has now gone for his own NYSC and he decided to recreate the photo with his overjoyed mother.

