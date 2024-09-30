A blessed mother who has six male children has happily shown them off for people on TikTok to see

The woman wore a uniform dress with her children as they posed in heartwarming photographs

Others who saw the post celebrated with the woman and also mentioned that they would like to have male kids

A heartwarming video shows a woman who is blessed with six children.

All the woman's children are male, and she was too happy to show them off in the trending post.

The mother shows off her six male children. Photo credit: TikTok/@ps_joella.

The photos posted by @ps_joella show that the children are growing beautifully.

The mother and her six male children posed for a photograph wearing a nice uniform dress.

She noted that having male children only is a blessing. Many people who commented on the post agreed with her.

She said:

"Boys are a blessing. Psalm 127:3-5: Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring a reward from him. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior, are children born in ones youth. Blessed is the man whose quiver is full of them. They will not be put to shame when they contend with their opponents in court."

Reactions as mother shows off her six children

@Chinex said:

"Reminds me of my mum. We are all 5 boys…. One of us can eat food made for 5 girls."

@lillyflourish said:

"Beautiful kids, I love Bethel's voice. God bless you."

@lydiaodijeochi asked:

"You have a set of twins among them? They are so handsome and cute! Blessings!"

@Jubilee Odunayomitide said:

"Wow, this is it! The moment I came across you out here, I had a strong impression that you're a blessed species."

@Dchoco princess said:

"I love this family. I love the fact that you are an example of living with the Holy Spirit, this generation nowadays is deviating from Christ and the fact that your family reflects Christ is amazing."

Lady celebrates as her mother welcomes triplets

Meanwhile, a young lady was happy that she now had siblings so many years after her parents gave birth. her

According to the lady, her mother recently blessed her with siblings after she had been alone for 21 years.

Her post, which she made on the X platform, indicated that her mother gave birth to triplets, and they were all boys.

