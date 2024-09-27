A Nigerian lady saw some men working at a construction site and she decided to put a smile on their faces

The lady used her money to buy food items and went to the construction site to prepare food for the men

When she was done she served them the food for free and they enjoyed it with a lot of happiness

A lady shared a heartwarming video showing how he put smiles on the faces of strangers.

The video shows that the lady prepared food for some men who were hustling at a construction site.

The lady put smiles on the faces of the hardworking men. Photo credit: TikTok/@pecybae.

Source: TikTok

In the clip which was posted by @pecybae, the kind lady approached the men and greeted them in a nice way.

She then informed them she was going to be cooking for them and that the food would be free.

She went to the market and bought food condiments she would require to prepare the soup.

When she came back, she cooked the food right at the construction site and fed the men.

The men ate the 'swallow' with so much joy. Netizens who saw the video went to the comment section to commend the lady.

She captioned the video:

"Men are really trying. I hope this was able to put a smile on their face and fill their tummy."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady cooks for hustling men

@Amadi Gracious said:

"God will continue to replenish all you are spending from your heart."

@Osako billion said:

"You will never lack aunty. May God bless you abundantly."

@Trendysaga02 said:

"This is the kind of wife Nigerian men are looking for."

@Marioanthony00 said:

"Some even will just take bread and beans because it’s regarded as labourers food …you have done well young lady."

@sindychi said:

"I love it when the men are been appreciated. Those individuals go through a lot to survive. God bless you ma'am."

Man earns money at construction site

A Nigerian man is happy that after working at a construction site, he was able to earn some money for himself.

The man who admonished people to work hard said he made N8,000 after packing and loading sand at the construction site.

His video melted many hearts and generated a lot of comments from social media users who said he should be emulated.

