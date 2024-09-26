A Nigerian lady has shared an emotional video of her father shedding tears during her introduction

In a video, the man was given a microphone to address everyone but he broke into tears immediately

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their experiences

A video has surfaced online, showing a Nigerian father's behaviour during his daughter's introduction ceremony.

The emotional scene captured the man's struggle to contain his tears as he took the microphone to address the gathering.

Nigerian father unable to contain emotions Photo credit: @itz_roxy8/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Father cries during daughter's introduction

Posted by @itz_roxy8 on TikTok, the clip revealed the father's overwhelming joy and pride over his daughter's marital rites.

As he began to speak to the crowd, his voice cracked, and tears of happiness streamed down his face.

A bystander came closer to console him, offering comfort amidst the emotional moment at the ceremony.

"My father cried during my introduction," the emotional lady captured the video.

Reactions as man cries during daughter's introduction

The TikTok video touched users who flooded the comments section with personal anecdotes and well-wishes.

Many shared similar experiences of family members overcome with emotion during significant life events.

@Ifyfashionhub said:

"My mum cried the day of my wedding as i was about leaving with my husband, that was how every other person started crying. Tears of joy."

@Amy commented:

"I wish my dad was still alive. But I pray my mum will live to eat the fruit of her labour. Btw congratulations in 100 folds."

@Asa chianumba said:

"My dad when he was praying for me and my hubby my dad no fit talk again he started crying like a bby. My grandma cried her eye out Rip grandma I will always make u proud the day I want to travel."

@NURSE E said:

"Na because you always take care of him more than your Mom so he will really miss your presence that's the reason for the tears."

@Xotics beauty added:

"I got so emotional watching this. My first love didn't witness mine. This is exactly what would have happened. Keep resting dad."

Dad cries while giving daughter away

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian father who gave his daughter out to a man cried his heart out in an emotional wedding.

In the video, the father was visibly trying to hold back her tears but then he was failing until the tears began to trickle down his cheeks.

