A Nigerian man is alleging that his wife has obtained a loan using the document of his property without telling him

It appears the man's wife took the loan and she has not been able to pay up as at when due and the creditors wanted to recover their money

He posted a video showing the moment court officials came to enforce an order to forcefully take over the property

A Nigerian man cried out in a trending video, narrating how his wife took a loan without telling him.

The worst part, according to the video, is that the loan was taken using the man's documents.

It appeared the woman was not able to repay the loan as agreed and the creditors took legal steps to forcefully recover it.

According to a video posted on X by Onyindamola, the man was in his house when court officials stormed the compound.

He was ejected from the property, and his personal belongings were forcefully removed.

The move did not go down well with him as he switched on his phone's camera and started recording the painful moment.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman takes loan with husband's documents

@betty_nwabunike said:

"God of mercy. God of mercy. What kind of wife is that? Just tell me. How can any women use their home to collect loan. How?"

@TOPMOONGANG said:

"Learn from this man. The last thing, I will do. Is to tell my wife where my documents are; in fact, all my documents have two-factor authentication."

@afia_visuals said:

"Sadly law doesn’t work with emotion. I can only. Imagine his pain."

@Daddy_Tweens said:

"Wait, the wife no tell her husband before she used his property to collect loan? How did the court even rule this judgment? Abi na the wife name de on the property?"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng