A Nigerian lady has graduated from school, and she is now doing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Years ago when she was a child, her mother carried her to NYSC when she was doing her own service.

The lady was with her mother during her own NYSC. Photo credit: TikTok/@iyasalisu.

In a post she made on TikTok the lady, @iyasalisu showed an old photo she took with her mother when the woman was undergoing youth service.

She was spotted in her mother's lap while her mother was dressed in the NYSC khaki.

Now that she is doing her own service, she and her mother pose for a photo.

The photo is captioned:

"Little baby corper is now a real corper."

Reactions as lady recreates an old photo with her mother

