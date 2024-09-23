Man Spotted Eating Fufu With Soup during Sunday Service in Church, Video Causes Uproar
- A video of a Nigerian man eating fufu with soup during a church service has sent social media users into a frenzy
- The unbothered man took out the meal and did not mind that some congregants were looking at him
- Many people on social media criticised the man for pulling such a stunt in the church, while others laughed over it
Mixed reactions have greeted a video of a man enjoying a meal during a Sunday service in church.
The man involved released the clip on TikTok and wrote, "When your favorite soup is cook Sunday morning."
In the clip seen on TikTok, @brownsugar2899 came to the service with a nylon containing fufu and soup.
As the service wore on, he took out the food and began to eat. In the background, a man believed to be a cleric could be heard talking to the congregants.
@brownsugar2899 was unbothered and did not care that people looked at him.
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail the man's video
Aminu Musliudeen said:
"He is trying to restore energy. If he did not have energy, how will he be able to praise his God."
pelumixyprosper said:
"This the best video have watch this Monday morning man shall not live by bread alone not for this brother ."
Favy said:
"But winner dey quick close why you come carry food bro?✌️"
Emmy Next said:
"You guys should not joke with everything na this church."
J̶OKER 🃏 said:
"All of ona wey dey say he nor get respect dey mad.
"So for harvest time people nor dey eat for church.
"Once time reach 11 i don go house."
Bobby kpobelous said:
"Na only winners church e fr dey happen."
Eric said:
"They should be respect in the house of God."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man was filmed eating zealously during a prayer session.
Dad caught eating outside church during service
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had caught her father eating outside the church during a service.
She said she began recording when he put the last bit of the edible into his mouth. @tikuetage funnily attributed her eating habits to her father. @tikuetage shared the recording of her dad on TikTok with the caption:
"Caught my father eating outside during service I started recording late when he put the last one in his mouth. No wonder I love food like this."
