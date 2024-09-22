A Nigerian man said his father visited the UK and a lot of people are giving him freshly cooked meals

The man opened his refrigerator to show the amount of food given to his father by well-wishers in London

He even joked that people donating the food were his father's former girlfriends, making netizens to laugh

A Nigerian man whose father visited London showed the food people are giving to him.

The man said anytime his father visits, well-wishers never stop giving the cooked food.

The man was given assorted meals. Photo credit: TikTok/@badguytoba.

Source: TikTok

According to a video posted on TikTok by @badguytoba, the man has assorted Nigerian dishes to choose from.

The amazing thing is the the cooked meals are being given to the man by friends.

However, the man joked that it was his father's girlfriends that are bringing the food.

He opened his refrigerator, showing the different types of food stored in it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as people give food to man who visited UK

@Aisha said:

"Your Dad was a providing player."

@princessfolaarike said:

"Your dad is a good man to them. That's the reason why they send him food just to make sure he's well fed... that kind of man, his name will open door for you one day."

@gativa corizo said:

"I need to see a therapist....I was thinking the ex's were trying to poison him."

@Michael Angelo said:

"Where is your address..let me come and pick some ...no cap."

@KINGERIMA94 said:

"Abeg allow daddy chill oo. Hope you are learning from Dad shaaa?"

@NaomiKinan said:

"This is a very green flag, exs don’t cook for just anybody."

@Bermuda_Liam said:

"Means your dad is doing clean and great job in their life."

@Maple said:

"At this point, does he know who sent what?"

