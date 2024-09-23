Lady Whose Mother is Lady Gets Good Step Mum Who Was Available on Her Wedding Day
- A Nigerian lady said her mother is no longer alive and she wasn't there on the day she got married
- However, she was still happy because she had a good stepmother who supported her on her wedding day
- The video of her wedding which showed her and her stepmother melted a lot of hearts on TikTok
A Nigerian lady recently got married, but her biological mother was not there.
The lady made a post after her wedding, noting that her biological mother was late.
In the post, chi_pounds_and_dollars said she has a stepmother who she described as awesome.
The post showed her in a photographer with her stepmother who was all smiles.
She captioned the video:
"Your mum is late but your stepmum is an awesomely awesome."
A lot of people reacted to her post with some saying they have also lost their biological mothers.
Reactions to wedding video
@Big E Pius said:
"Mine is bad she can never come close me."
@CHIOMA said:
"I don’t wanna accept mine."
@winnyonyinyechuk1 said:
"The resemblance is striking. God bless you Ma for being an exception."
@BALOGUN MARKET WHOLESALER said:
"Hiaaa step mother ke with this resemblance? awww congratulations sis."
@Martins Rejoice said:
"I pray my mom will live long to experience mine."
@ROSSY PLACE said:
"God bless you for filling the gap ma."
@lyf _of_dubby said:
"Did you say step? Omo you guys look alike congratulations dear."
@amylove said:
"Congratulations...you get luck."
@obianuju said:
"My mother is irreplaceable."
@millicentvincent9 said:
"Me and my stepmom are best friends."
@Sampora said:
"Ewwww... so touching. congratulations nne o."
@pemmyte2016 said:
"Step ke with this resemblance?"
Lady shares her experience on her wedding night
In a related story, a Nigerian lady said on the night of her wedding, her husband slept off after the stress of the day.
She said she expected a lot of action to happen that night but that didn't happen as her man dozed off.
She posted a video showing her husband when he was sleeping apparently due to the stress of organising a wedding.
