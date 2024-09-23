A Nigerian lady said her mother is no longer alive and she wasn't there on the day she got married

However, she was still happy because she had a good stepmother who supported her on her wedding day

The video of her wedding which showed her and her stepmother melted a lot of hearts on TikTok

A Nigerian lady recently got married, but her biological mother was not there.

The lady made a post after her wedding, noting that her biological mother was late.

The bride said her stepmother is a kind woman. Photo credit: TikTok/@chi_pounds_and_dollars.

In the post, chi_pounds_and_dollars said she has a stepmother who she described as awesome.

The post showed her in a photographer with her stepmother who was all smiles.

She captioned the video:

"Your mum is late but your stepmum is an awesomely awesome."

A lot of people reacted to her post with some saying they have also lost their biological mothers.

Reactions to wedding video

@Big E Pius said:

"Mine is bad she can never come close me."

@CHIOMA said:

"I don’t wanna accept mine."

@winnyonyinyechuk1 said:

"The resemblance is striking. God bless you Ma for being an exception."

@BALOGUN MARKET WHOLESALER said:

"Hiaaa step mother ke with this resemblance? awww congratulations sis."

@Martins Rejoice said:

"I pray my mom will live long to experience mine."

@ROSSY PLACE said:

"God bless you for filling the gap ma."

@lyf _of_dubby said:

"Did you say step? Omo you guys look alike congratulations dear."

@amylove said:

"Congratulations...you get luck."

@obianuju said:

"My mother is irreplaceable."

@millicentvincent9 said:

"Me and my stepmom are best friends."

@Sampora said:

"Ewwww... so touching. congratulations nne o."

@pemmyte2016 said:

"Step ke with this resemblance?"

