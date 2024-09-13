A Nigerian lady who is a tourist travelled to the Congo and she has shared a video of what she discovered

The lady showed some shops which sell vehicle parts and noted that the place looked like Alaba Market in Lagos

She commended the hustling spirit of Nigerians of Igbo extraction and said their industrious nature needs to be studied

Source: TikTok

In the video posted by @thattokelady, the shops were seen by the roadside bearing names such as 'Obinna', 'Uche', and 'Kelechi.'

The lady commended the industrious nature of Igbo traders and noted that they travel far and wide.

She said:

"If you enter any African country and you do not see one Igbo man, there run. The Igbo mode of business and migration in and around Africa needs to be studied by all."

People agreed with her that Igbos are industrious as she said the streets where she saw the shops look like Alaba Market in Lagos.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady sees shops with Igbo names in Congo

@onyekachinjoku510 said:

"Why is it Alaba in Kinshasa? Why is not Ochanja in Kinshasa?"

@VIPER said:

"Omo I don tire for this Igbo men matter. Congo again?"

@iykegideon922 said:

"Ifeanyi Uba was big trade in Auto parts for Congo."

@OgaTalkAndDo said:

"Tahhhh! My brothers dey hustle Jooor! Anywhere them enter, signature must dey."

@Queen Bianca said:

"Anywhere you go, if you no see any Igbo person Abeg run oh..IGBO to the world."

@ennywalter said:

"The reason I love and respect Igbo's sense of businesses."

@My favourites5657883694221 said:

"Igbos are doing well everywhere!"

Lady shares her experiences in Benin Republic

A Nigerian lady in Benin Repulic shared some of her experiences after arriving in the West African country.

The lady said one thing she observed was that the Benin Republic uses the West African CFA franc as currency.

She showed 50,000 CFA, worth about N135,000, and she had five pieces of them in 10,000 CFA denomination.

Source: Legit.ng