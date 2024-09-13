A lady shared a video showing an aeroplane turned into a house and a video of it has fascinated netizens who saw the structure

The video of the aeroplane showed where it is packed among threes in an area that looks cosy and nice

Some people who saw the video of the aeroplane said they would like to spend even if it is a night inside it

A lady shared a video showing an aeroplane which was converted into a house.

She posted a video of the aeroplane online and it fascinated many netizens.

The airplane's interiors fascinated many people. Photo credit: TikTok/@lexiwhiteley_.

In the video posted by @lexiwhiteley_, the aeroplane was spotted among trees.

It is not clear how it was taken there but the caption of the video suggests its being used as a home.

The caption reads:

"The Airplane home!"

In another video, the interiors of the aeroplane were shown, and it equally grabbed people's attention.

Watch the video below:

See the interiors of the aeroplane below:

Reactions as aeroplane is converted into a house

@Sasha Rex said:

"I think this is flight 528."

@Melvin rex asked

"Did the airplane landed there or it was built there or probably it appears there? just curious."

@GirlMomof2 said:

"The inside of the airplane home is my favorite part."

@Kitty Hankins said:

"I'm I the only one failing to see the inside of the airplane home?"

@Ray said:

"I really like the inside of The airplane home. Super sick set up."

@amykelleyfitgirl said:

"Those wood pallets are looking sketchy."

@Gigi7575 said:

"The stack of crates is giving me anxiety."

@Katherine S said:

"I don’t know why old planes like that sitting in the woods freak me out..but that’s just me."

@giannidagger said:

"Call me crazy but I’m uncertain that the support structure is up to code!"

@Erik said:

"That awesome, but how did you get that plane in there?"

Lady reacts to airplane turmoil

A Nigerian lady has shared her unenviable experience after boarding a flight that faced a challenge.

According to the lady, the flight couldn't land at their destination, and they had to stay in the air for about two hours.

While sharing a video, the lady revealed how scared she was as thoughts of leaving the world ran through her mind.

