As Apple launched iPhone 16, a young man who was at the debut event went over its cool features

One of the things he was excited about was the iPhone's dedicated camera button that allows users to perform shooting functions

The young man also confirmed that the iPhone 16 came with a great chip for gaming and its cooling system is topnotch

Apple launched iPhone 16 on Monday, September 9, and it has been generating reactions ever since.

Though preorders will begin on Friday, September 13, many people who attended the launch examined the phone's features.

The man used the iPhone 16's camera button. Photo source: @milesabovetech

iPhone 16 features and specs

A young man and tech reviewer (@milesabovetech) who operated the new phone was amazed by its camera and the dedicated button to zoom in on photos.

According to him, the iPhone 16 has a new chip. He also said the phone has a new cooling system for pro gamers, so the device does not heat up.

Apple said that the phone will become available on Friday, September 20.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Stephanie and Snoopy said:

"Is it worth getting iPhone 16 pro max ( I have iPhone 13 Pro Max)."

DEMA CODM said:

"There should be something unique, how will people know I’m using an iPhone 16 pro max cos they need to."

gelsey said:

"Why so large though? My thumb can’t stretch that far up the screen."

King Keiigh said:

"Wait for the day they make a screen bright enough to see outdoors on a sunny day."

Lawrence Arellano said:

"iPhone is boring nowadays same design from last year so innovative."

NotSL said:

"I've been curious.. how do we use the touch camera button if we have a phone case over it."

YSK said:

"The way the camera button is such a gimmick bc ur thumb is literally right on the regular button if u put ur finger in that position so there’s genuinely no point to it."

Evil Appstore said:

"They should start releasing phones every 2 years, theres barely a difference to the 15."

Man gifted nephew iPhone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video shared on TikTok showed a Nigerian man surprising his little nephew with a new iPhone.

The trending clip sparked reactions as netizens wondered what the little boy would do with an iPhone.

