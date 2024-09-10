A Nigerian man has shown off a tricycle which runs on a rechargeable battery instead of premium motor spirit

The man said the tricycle popularly called Keke could carry eight people instead of the four others could carry

He also showed the battery which is stored under the rider's seat and he said using the electric keke is more economical

A man shared a video showing a rechargeable tricycle which runs on a single battery.

The man noted that in the days of costly PMS, it was better to start using the rechargeable keke.

The man said the Keke does not use fuel. Photo credit: TikTok/@manga_autos.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted on TikTok by @manga_autos, the man showed where the Keke's battery is stored under the driver's seat.

One remarkable thing about the rechargeable tricycle is the number of passengers it can carry.

The electric keke is capable of carrying eight passengers in the two back seats.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shows off electric tricycle

@christain umeh said:

"Doing electric up and down for country wey no get steady light."

@kritzten said:

"Who go buy me one keke make I Dey use am work for am?"

@Ogbe_Fx said:

"Na to come down run after I reach my destination."

@SammyOG said:

"This one no dey hide person face."

@Ibe victory said:

"E Dey use power bank?"

@richardhusman said:

"But how person go take dey charge am if e buy go another state?"

JAEFX said:

"Make dem also consider the safety of this vehicles sha, 8 people in 1 keke. Great innovation make God just keep protecting everyone."

@Kellz said:

"Where you wan see light charge am kwanu?"

@Rafiu Abiola Atanda asked:

"How much is the bike?"

@ndukanwazueo asked:

"Good invention; however, the question is how much does it cost to charge?"

Man shares video of an electric car

A Nigerian man was complaining about how fuel scarcity was affecting him in Nigeria and a friend sent him a car.

The friend sent him a Neta electric vehicle, which does not require petroleum motor spirit but is powered by a rechargeable battery.

He said his friend also sent him a charger that he would use to charge the Neta electric car and drive for some time.

Source: Legit.ng