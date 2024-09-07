A Nigerian man said he could not afford to buy expensive paint to paint his room, so he improvised

The creative man posted a video showing how he used newspapers to decorate the room like wallpapers

A lot of people said they loved his style while some noted that they might try the same method in their rooms

People are reacting to the video of a Nigerian man who used newspapers to cover the walls of his room.

The man bought a lot of newspapers which he pasted on the walls using gum.

The man said he spent N7,500 on newspapers and gums. Photo credit: TikTok/@kaymbellock_x.

In a video posted by @kaymbellock_x, the man said he could not afford paint because it was too expensive.

He first bought old newspapers, but they were not good enough and he decided to use new ones.

According to the man, he spent N7,500 to complete the work after buying gums and newspapers.

Reactions as man uses newspapers to cover walls in his room

@Seun said:

"This is my room wallpaper too."

@Malachi said:

One good thing about this room is you can never be bored. Every side you turn you go see something read."

@Baby_mide said:

"Fun fact: you see those children wey Dey help you, na them go still come peel am commot small small."

@dijaah lizzy’s store said:

"Why you no buy wallpaper just 4,500."

@Big_Sham said:

"Do something like what in whose room?"

@Kenehi said:

"How much is now paint?"

@olayinka said:

"Can I see the end result?"

@trench baby said:

"If I want to do something like this keh?"

@NaomiInk said:

"You don build house for bedbugs."

@oxygen_main said:

"Paint is cheap bro. Though, it depends. Probably you want for the oil paint that cost."

Lady renovates room after renting it

A Nigerian lady who renovated a room she rented has cried out after the caretaker asked her to leave.

The lady said she painted the room and did many renovation work but she was asked to pack out.

According to her, she spent as much as N4 million on the renovation of the apartment.

