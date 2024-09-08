Nigerians online are evaluating the performance of Bruno Onyemaechi who played in the AFCON qualifying match against Benin

Onyemaechi who was invited to the match from Boavista F.C, Portugal played his heart out and caught the attention of football lovers

Many Nigerians on X are reacting to his performance with some saying he has earned a place in the team

Reactions have trailed the performance of Bruno Onyemaechi in Nigeria's game against Benin Republic.

Bruno Onyemaechi plays for Boavista F.C, Portugal from where he was invited for the crucial encounter.

Bruno earned the praise of Nigerian football fans. Photo credit: X/@BrunoOnyemaechi

After the match, Nigerians went online to praise Onyemaechi, who they said has a future in the team.

The Nigerian side won the Uyo encounter by 3:0, redeeming themselves from an embarrassing defeat earlier suffered in Benin Republic.

Many fans went under a post made by Onyemaechi to praise his performance in the game.

He was deployed as a left wing-back in coach Augustine Eguavoen's tactical formation.

One X user, Smallie described Onyemaechi as a solid star. He said:

"Solid baller."

See the post below:

Reactions to Bruno Onyemaechi's performance

@AfrokonnectNG said:

"A rising star. You were phenomenal."

@mee_CFC said:

"You were so solid. Keep the positive energy going."

@cubana_fiesta said:

"Good game from you guys yesterday, thank you for putting on your all and best."

@Magik_jay_ said:

"Better ballar. You chop that 3 like water."

@feliz2real said:

"You played the defence position very well. I like your style of play, keep it up, and you're great. I wish you the best in your endeavours."

@yem6fine said:

"Fantastic performance yesterday man, Well-done. I envy you... What a game."

@Hackanji_ said:

"Great performance put up yesterday, keep soaring higher Bruno."

@Em2drel said:

"Na better player you be. Keep soaring like the eagle you are."

@Mama_efua01 said:

"Guy! You were beautiful to watch."

Fans recommend Maduka Okoye

A Nigerian football fan said he would want Maduka Okoye to start in the crucial match between Nigeria and Benin.

The man was reacting to a photo of Maduka Okoye training alongside other Super Eagles players at the Uyo Stadium.

Some people agreed with him and noted that instead of Stanley Nwabali, Maduka should man the goalpost.

