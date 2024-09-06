A Nigerian Catholic priest said he has devised a means to overcome the lingering high cost of fuel in the country

The priest said he now uses a bike for missionary visitations instead of a car due to the high cost of premium motor spirit

He said mobility was important in the work of a priest but the new fuel price forced him to switch to using a bike

A Nigerian priest has switched from using a car for transportation to using a bike.

The Catholic priest said he took the decision due to the current high cost of fuel in the country.

The priest now uses a bike for missionary visits due to the high cost of fuel in Nigeria. Photo credit: TikTok/@fadaobika.

Source: TikTok

In a video posted on TikTok, the priest, Fada Obika, is seen preparing to go on missionary visitations.

Effect of high cost of fuel in Nigeria

He said due to the new hike in fuel prices, he had to switch to using a bike to adapt.

He said:

"How I move around in this fuel scarcity."

He said no matter how tough things are in the country, the work of God must continue.

He said there were no excuses not to do the work of God and advised people to try to adapt to the fuel situation as well.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as priest starts using bike for transportation

@Onipapa said:

"Helmet cannot be over-emphasized."

@Ifunanya said:

"God bless you and may He continue to protect you in Jesus name Amen."

@the.rough.christian said:

"God bless you Padre."

@Joseph Chikwenye said:

"Amen! May the good Lord continue to uphold you amen."

@scholafabby said:

"Amen! I like this bike o. Is it an electric bike? How much did you get the bike fr."

@Max's grill said:

"May God locate my family and business amen."

@Coctusdarren said:

"You are missing crash helmet padre."

@Tony loaded said:

"Thank you father for your Good work."

Lady buys fuel for N800 per litre

Meanwhile, a lady bought fuel, and she shared her frustration due to the price at a time when fuel scarcity was reported in Nigeria.

The lady, Chidimma, said she bought fuel at N800 and wished that she would once again buy it at N150 per litre.

Over the weekend, there were media reports that fuel is being sold at N2000 per litre in some states in northern Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng