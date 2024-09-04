An old woman went viral on social media after a video showed her covering her granddaughter in public

They were all dancing in an open arena when the woman noticed her granddaughter wore a dress that showed her shoulders

The old woman quickly rushed and adjusted her granddaughter's dress in a way that impressed netizens

Many social media users are reacting to a video of an old woman covering up her granddaughter.

The video is trending on TikTok and getting thousands of comments from those who saw what the woman did.

In the short clip post by @bassie_83, the woman was together with her granddaughter and they were dancing.

She suddenly noticed that the young lady was wearing a dress that showed some skin on her shoulders.

The old woman quickly rushed and lifted up the hands of the dress, using them to cover up her grandaughter's bare shoulders.

The video impressed many social media users and they took to the comment section to share their views.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as granny covers up granddaughter

@davidnnachi358 said:

"This how the fathers of old see this generation. May the Lord help us to get it right."

@austineronmoselei said:

"Who else watch this video countless times?"

@priceless said:

"Who else noticed the lady in red behind the bride? she started adjusting hers too."

@butterfly said:

"Grandma was like “ not on my watch."

@Dara_freedah said:

"Not the girl on red adjusting hers before grannie helps her."

@greatness.com said:

"Some of our mothers/fathers are not educated but they feared God. They have good characters but my generation."

@kingso said:

"I for tag my babe for this video but she will cry because she lost her grandma and she's her everything."

