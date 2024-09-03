A Nigerian man has reacted to the roll-out of petroleum motor spirit (PMS) by the Dangote Refinery

The man said it was very good news and worth celebrating if the Dangote Refinery finally started selling petrol

News filtered into town that the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery would start selling PMS and some Nigerians are overjoyed

A man has joined those reacting to the roll-out of petrol by the Dangote Refinery, Ibeju-Lekki.

On Tuesday, news filtered into town that the Dangote Refinery was finally rolling out PMS.

Nigerians are reacting positively to the roll-out of PMS by the Dangote Refinery. Photo credit: Getty Images/Bloomberg.

Source: Getty Images

The news attracted diverse reactions from Nigerians, including Oyakhire, an X user who said it was good news.

Oyakhire was reacting to a post by Nigeria Stories which noted that the Dangote Refinery was finally sending products into the market.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Oyakhire said:

"Good news, if true."

Dangote Oil Refinery is a 650,000 barrels per day (BPD) integrated refinery project located at Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

See the post below:

Nigerians react as Dangote rolls out petroleum

@Ishow_leck said:

"Until we hear they've distributed it before we know it's real."

@TundeOlade12220 said:

"Good news, but why no news about the price? Or it'll be the same with the current price?"

@Chiomaphi said:

"Let's see when it happens, I will be here to applaud."

@Chiomaphi said:

"It remains to be seen, we re monitoring."

@otakerioghenero said:

"Can they start doing that already?"

@Chiomaphi said:

"Hope it brings down the price of petrol drastically."

@Optee4 said:

"At how much? Same price we buying currently or help slash price?"

@debicyola said:

"At what price? Since it's not been imported again, at least it be down by 50%."

@desirewhet said:

"Let the game begin. It only takes a little time before everything balance. Don't expect sharp drop on priced. Else there will be chaos. Lol refinery fit choke."

Lady who works at Dangote Refinery trends online

Earlier, a lady jumped on the trending Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge, which was created by skit maker Brain Jotter.

She performed the viral dance challenge with another lady, and their thrilling dance was posted on TikTok.

Many people, including the lady, fell in love with the dance created from Mike Ejeagha's 'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche' song.

Source: Legit.ng