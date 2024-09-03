Dangote Refinery: Man Happy As Dangote Begins Sell of Fuel From 650,000bpd Refinery At Ibeju Lekki
- A Nigerian man has reacted to the roll-out of petroleum motor spirit (PMS) by the Dangote Refinery
- The man said it was very good news and worth celebrating if the Dangote Refinery finally started selling petrol
- News filtered into town that the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery would start selling PMS and some Nigerians are overjoyed
A man has joined those reacting to the roll-out of petrol by the Dangote Refinery, Ibeju-Lekki.
On Tuesday, news filtered into town that the Dangote Refinery was finally rolling out PMS.
The news attracted diverse reactions from Nigerians, including Oyakhire, an X user who said it was good news.
Oyakhire was reacting to a post by Nigeria Stories which noted that the Dangote Refinery was finally sending products into the market.
Burna Boy drops cryptic post about weddings amid Yhemolee, Priscilla's ceremonies: "See person wey dey talk"
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Oyakhire said:
"Good news, if true."
Dangote Oil Refinery is a 650,000 barrels per day (BPD) integrated refinery project located at Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.
See the post below:
Nigerians react as Dangote rolls out petroleum
@Ishow_leck said:
"Until we hear they've distributed it before we know it's real."
@TundeOlade12220 said:
"Good news, but why no news about the price? Or it'll be the same with the current price?"
@Chiomaphi said:
"Let's see when it happens, I will be here to applaud."
@Chiomaphi said:
"It remains to be seen, we re monitoring."
@otakerioghenero said:
"Can they start doing that already?"
@Chiomaphi said:
"Hope it brings down the price of petrol drastically."
@Optee4 said:
"At how much? Same price we buying currently or help slash price?"
Iyabo Ojo's daughter's engagement get people talking: "Priscy wouldn't make her relationship public"
@debicyola said:
"At what price? Since it's not been imported again, at least it be down by 50%."
@desirewhet said:
"Let the game begin. It only takes a little time before everything balance. Don't expect sharp drop on priced. Else there will be chaos. Lol refinery fit choke."
Lady who works at Dangote Refinery trends online
Earlier, a lady jumped on the trending Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge, which was created by skit maker Brain Jotter.
She performed the viral dance challenge with another lady, and their thrilling dance was posted on TikTok.
Many people, including the lady, fell in love with the dance created from Mike Ejeagha's 'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche' song.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.